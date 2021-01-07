3 men caught entering Bohol illegally through PCPG











Photo courtesy of PCPG PNP

Three men were arrested by police after they were allegedly caught entering Bohol without necessary documents amid the continued implementation of strict border control in the province in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Staff Sgt. Sandy Galo of the President Carlos P. Garcia (PCPG) said the trio arrived aboard two motorized bancas in Barangay Tugas in the northeaster island town on Wednesday night.

They had no COVID shield pass and a letter of acceptance from the PCGP local government unit. They however had medical certificates issued at their place of origin in Surigao City.

“Mga concerned citizen ming text na nahadlok ang komunidad sa presensya sa mga taw na wa sila kaila ba mao niresponde dayon ang mga batan-on ug mga abtik na police diri sa President Garcia,” Galo said.

According to Galo, the purok (sub-village) where the illegal travelers stayed has been placed on lockdown as part of precautionary measures.

They were already staying with their relatives in the purok when the police arrived and arrested them.

Meanwhile, the three men claimed that they were only in the town to deliver a motorized banca which was purchased by a resident in the area.

“Ilaha pud ng allegation pero ang atoang tuyo g’yud is kung legal ba sila sa pagsud sa atong probinsya sa Bohol labina na naa tay national ug provincial ordinances na ang nga taw na mosud og gawas sa atong provinsya naa g’yuy kompletong papel,” he said.

According to Galo, the arrested men have been turned over to the town’s rural health unit for quarantine.

They were also charged with violating Provincial Ordinance 2020-007.

Their motorized bancas were placed under the custody of the Barangay Hall in Tugas. (A. Doydora)