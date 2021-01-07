3 men caught entering Bohol illegally through PCPG

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

3 men caught entering Bohol illegally through PCPG

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo courtesy of PCPG PNP

Three men were arrested by police after they were allegedly caught entering Bohol without necessary documents amid the continued implementation of strict border control in the province in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  

Staff Sgt. Sandy Galo of the President Carlos P. Garcia (PCPG) said the trio arrived aboard two motorized bancas in Barangay Tugas in the northeaster island town on Wednesday night.

They had no COVID shield pass and a letter of acceptance from the PCGP local government unit. They however had medical certificates issued at their place of origin in Surigao City.

“Mga concerned citizen ming text na nahadlok ang komunidad sa presensya sa mga taw na wa sila kaila ba mao niresponde dayon ang mga batan-on ug mga abtik na police diri sa President Garcia,” Galo said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Galo, the purok (sub-village) where the illegal travelers stayed has been placed on lockdown as part of precautionary measures.  

They were already staying with their relatives in the purok when the police arrived and arrested them.

Meanwhile, the three men claimed that they were only in the town to deliver a motorized banca which was purchased by a resident in the area.

“Ilaha pud ng allegation pero ang atoang tuyo g’yud is kung legal ba sila sa pagsud sa atong probinsya sa Bohol labina na naa tay national ug provincial ordinances na ang nga taw na mosud og gawas sa atong provinsya naa g’yuy kompletong papel,” he said.

According to Galo, the arrested men have been turned over to the town’s rural health unit for quarantine.

They were also charged with violating Provincial Ordinance 2020-007.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Their motorized bancas were placed under the custody of the Barangay Hall in Tugas. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

66-year-old woman nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A female senior citizen who was previously convicted of drug charges was again arrested by police for alleged sale of…

Woman fights for life after being shot by ‘tanod’ live-in partner in Baclayon

A 51-year-old woman remained in critical condition after she was allegedly shot by her live-in partner, a village watchman (barangay…

Bedridden woman, 73, dies after being raped in Loay

A 73-year-old bedridden woman died after she was allegedly raped by her neighbor in Loay town on Friday, New Year’s…

Man shot dead while driving motorcycle in Antequera

Police are still looking for leads and are “facing a blank wall” in the killing of a man in a…

Police seize P170k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A man who claimed to be a police informant was arrested by operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station’s (TCPS)…

18-year-old woman falls in Dauis drug bust

An 18-year-old woman was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Dauis town on Wednesday afternoon. The…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply