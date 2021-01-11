Motorcycle-riding man dies after slamming into electric post in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Motorcycle-riding man dies after slamming into electric post in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed into an electric post on Monday morning.

The fatality identified as Felix Sumeri, 25, a fisherman and a native of Barangay Poblacion, Dagohoy, was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival.

In a report, police said that Sumeri, who was temporarily residing in Barangay Dampas in the city, was on his way to fish when he suddenly lost control of his motorcycle along CPG East Avenue in Tagbilaran City.

He then hit the electric post and crashed.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police said that Sumeri sustained severe injuries to the head which led to his death.

His remains have been transferred to a funeral home in Tagbilaran City. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

11-year-old boy dies after hit by Ceres bus in Cortes

An 11-year-old boy died after he was hit by a bus owned by the Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. which…

Dauis fire guts house, leaves P105k worth of damages

A fire believed to have been caused by an overheated air-conditioning unit razed a house in Dauis town on Wednesday…

18-year-old woman found dead in apparent suicide in Tagbilaran

An 18-year-old woman was found dead in an apparent suicide inside her family’s home in Tagbilaran City on Monday night.…

Motorcycle-riding cop severely injured after hitting stray dog in Loon

A police officer was severely injured after he accidentally hit a stray dog along a national highway in Loon town…

2 linemen die after electric post in Bilar falls

Two linemen of the Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) 1 died after an electric post they were working on fell to…

2 die after motorcycle hit by pickup truck driven by cop in Maribojoc

A man and woman riding a motorcycle died after they were accidentally rammed head on by a pick-up truck driven…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply