Motorcycle-riding man dies after slamming into electric post in Tagbilaran











A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed into an electric post on Monday morning.

The fatality identified as Felix Sumeri, 25, a fisherman and a native of Barangay Poblacion, Dagohoy, was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival.

In a report, police said that Sumeri, who was temporarily residing in Barangay Dampas in the city, was on his way to fish when he suddenly lost control of his motorcycle along CPG East Avenue in Tagbilaran City.

He then hit the electric post and crashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that Sumeri sustained severe injuries to the head which led to his death.

His remains have been transferred to a funeral home in Tagbilaran City. (wm)