Alleged dealer, buyer yield P136k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust











A suspected drug dealer and his alleged buyer were arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday afternoon.

In a report, the Tagbilaran police said that their Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) allegedly seized shabu worth P136,000 from the operation’s target who was identified as Reste Cenabre, 36, of Barangay Canangcaan, Corella.

The operatives collared Cenabre in Barangay San Isidro Tagbilaran City after he allegedly sold shabu worth P22,000 to an undercover agent.

His alleged buyer, Susan Doblado, 28, of Bangray Villafuerte, Carmen who was with him during the operation was also arrested by police.

Both suspects are now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up facility.

Cenabre will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs while Doblado will only be slapped with a possession charge. (wm)