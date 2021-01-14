Bohol’s active COVID cases down to single digit for first time since June











The number of active COVID-19 infections in Bohol has dropped to a single digit for the first time since mid-June, 2020.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesman Dr. Yul Lopez said that there were only seven ongoing infections as of Wednesday afternoon, down from 14 the previous day.

According to Lopez, four of the cases were infected through local transmission while the remaining three cases involved locally stranded individuals (LSIs).

The four COVID-stricken locals are from Candijay, Tagbilaran City, Alburquerque and Dauis while two of the LSIs are from San Miguel and the other is from Panglao.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang maayong balita pud, kining pito ka mga aktibo ka kaso, mga walay simtoma na gibati so maayo ra ilang kahimtang ug nagpahigayon lang sa ilang quarantine sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka facilities,” Lopez said.

Based on available data from the BIATF, the last time Bohol had a single-digit tally of active COVID-19 infections was on June 18, 2020 when there were seven cases recorded.

On the next day, June 19, 2020, the number of cases rose to 10. The tally had not gone below the mark since then until Wednesday.

Lopez attributed the downtrend in the number of cases to the health safety measures set by the government and the public’s compliance with the protocols.

“Akong pahalipayan ang paglampos sa mga protocol na atong gipahiluna ug apparently what we are doing is working ug ibubanan pud ni sa atong mga partners sa kalungsuran,” he said.

The health official noted that the development makes Bohol a “very low-risk” province in terms of the spread of the contagious disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he said that the public should continue to observe health standards and not be complacent to prevent the resurgence of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dili gihapon ni okasyon na mo kompyansa kita ug molugak kita sa atong mga protocols,” he said. (AD)