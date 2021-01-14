Bohol’s active COVID cases down to single digit for first time since June

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Bohol’s active COVID cases down to single digit for first time since June

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The number of active COVID-19 infections in Bohol has dropped to a single digit for the first time since mid-June, 2020.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesman Dr. Yul Lopez said that there were only seven ongoing infections as of Wednesday afternoon, down from 14 the previous day.

According to Lopez, four of the cases were infected through local transmission while the remaining three cases involved locally stranded individuals (LSIs).

The four COVID-stricken locals are from Candijay, Tagbilaran City, Alburquerque and Dauis while two of the LSIs are from San Miguel and the other is from Panglao.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Ang maayong balita pud, kining pito ka mga aktibo ka kaso, mga walay simtoma na gibati so maayo ra ilang kahimtang ug nagpahigayon lang sa ilang quarantine sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka facilities,” Lopez said.

Based on available data from the BIATF, the last time Bohol had a single-digit tally of active COVID-19 infections was on June 18, 2020 when there were seven cases recorded.

On the next day, June 19, 2020, the number of cases rose to 10. The tally had not gone below the mark since then until Wednesday.

Lopez attributed the downtrend in the number of cases to the health safety measures set by the government and the public’s compliance with the protocols.

“Akong pahalipayan ang paglampos sa mga protocol na atong gipahiluna ug apparently what we are doing is working ug ibubanan pud ni sa atong mga partners sa kalungsuran,” he said.

The health official noted that the development makes Bohol a “very low-risk” province in terms of the spread of the contagious disease.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, he said that the public should continue to observe health standards and not be complacent to prevent the resurgence of the virus.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Dili gihapon ni okasyon na mo kompyansa kita ug molugak kita sa atong mga protocols,” he said. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Chatto’s staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of First District Rep. Edgar Chatto’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesman…

BISU eyes opening of Bohol’s first medical school in August

Barring any hitches, the Bohol Island State University (BISU) will be opening the province’s first medical school in August this…

Tagbilaran yet to thresh out details for its planned free COVID-19 vaccination

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) still has a long way to go in its procurement of COVID-19 vaccines…

Tagbilaran allotted P10 million for free COVID-19 vaccine for residents

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has allotted P10 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, joining several cities…

5 PPA employees caught entering Bohol with incomplete documents

Five employees of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol were caught entering the province from Cebu City without complete travel…

Candijay records 1st COVID-19 death; Bohol’s virus fatalities now at 17

The municipality of Candijay has recorded its first COVID-19 death, raising the total number of fatalities due to the disease…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply