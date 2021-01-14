Female ‘high-value target,’ 1 other yield P340k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Female ‘high-value target,’ 1 other yield P340k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A woman deemed a “high-value target” in the police’s anti-drug campaign and her alleged cohort in the narcotics trade was arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday afternoon.

In a report, police said they seized shabu worth P340,000 from alleged drug dealer identified as Arnie Bautista, 30, and her companion Christian Dacoco, 30, both residents of Tagbilaran City.

The operatives collared both suspects in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao conducted under the supervision of PDEA Bohol chief Joseph Atila, Lt. Col. Benedict Poblete of the Regional Special Operations Group and Lt. Col. Mary Peralta of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Authorities said that Bautista transacted with the poseur-buyer while Dacoco handed over the shabu worth P100,000 to the undercover agent.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

This resulted in their immediate arrest and the seizure of 50 grams of shabu which was allegedly in Bautista’s possession.

Both persons are now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

They will be charged with sale of illegal drugs while Bautista will be facing an additional drug possession charge. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Alleged dealer, buyer yield P136k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A suspected drug dealer and his alleged buyer were arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station during…

Bilar police arrest 1 of 3 men who repeatedly raped 12-year-old in 3 years

One of three men who had allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl multiple times in a span of three years was…

LGU employee shot dead by suspected NPA in Batuan

An employee of the Batuan local government unit (LGU) was gunned down by heavily armed men believed to have been…

Man, 51, shot dead in Jagna

A 51-year-old man was shot dead in Jagna town by a lone gunman who himself was also recently wounded during…

3 men caught entering Bohol illegally through PCPG

Three men were arrested by police after they were allegedly caught entering Bohol without necessary documents amid the continued implementation…

66-year-old woman nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A female senior citizen who was previously convicted of drug charges was again arrested by police for alleged sale of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply