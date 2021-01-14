Female ‘high-value target,’ 1 other yield P340k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust











A woman deemed a “high-value target” in the police’s anti-drug campaign and her alleged cohort in the narcotics trade was arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday afternoon.

In a report, police said they seized shabu worth P340,000 from alleged drug dealer identified as Arnie Bautista, 30, and her companion Christian Dacoco, 30, both residents of Tagbilaran City.

The operatives collared both suspects in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao conducted under the supervision of PDEA Bohol chief Joseph Atila, Lt. Col. Benedict Poblete of the Regional Special Operations Group and Lt. Col. Mary Peralta of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Authorities said that Bautista transacted with the poseur-buyer while Dacoco handed over the shabu worth P100,000 to the undercover agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

This resulted in their immediate arrest and the seizure of 50 grams of shabu which was allegedly in Bautista’s possession.

Both persons are now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

They will be charged with sale of illegal drugs while Bautista will be facing an additional drug possession charge. (wm)