Clarin man, 63, nabbed for ‘raping’ 11-year-old











A 63-year-old farmer was arrested in Clarin town for allegedly engaging in a sexual act with an 11-year-old girl.

Personnel of the Clarin Police Station collared Victor Midas at his home in Barangay Tontunan, Clarin on Friday last week by virtue of an arrest warrant for statutory rape by sexual assault issued by a Siquijor court, said Senior Master Sgt. Ernesto Carcallas.

Midas is now under the custody of the Clarin Police Station but is expected to post bail.

“Plan dalhon sa [Siquijor] pero ga plan pud sila nga mopyansa mao ga huwat sa karon nga week,” said Carcallas.

Judge Alejandro S. Bahonsua Jr, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 46 in Siquijor set the bail at P200,000 for Midas’ temporary liberty.

According to Carcallas, the alleged sexual act between Midas and the minor happened in Siquijor in 2016.

Statutory rape is defined as a non-forcible sexual activity, but one of the persons engaging in the act is still below the age of consent.

While current laws stipulate that sexual intercourse with a child below the age of 12 is tantamount to rape, a House Bill raising the age of sexual consent to 16 was approved on second reading in November last year. (A. Doydora)