Man nabbed for raping woman with mental disability in Getafe











Police arrested a 23-year-old construction worker in Getafe for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman who has a mental disability.

Personnel of the Getafe Police Station led by its chief Captain Fernando Peroramas collared suspect Marjun Suello at his residence in Barangay Saguise, Getafe on Tuesday.

The apprehension was carried out by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Glenn Pergamino, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 52 in Talibon.

According to Corporal Ruel Botero of the Getafe Police Station, Suello was charged with rape under Republic Act 8353 in relation to RA 7610 or the Child Abuse law.

Botero said that the victim who was allegedly raped by Suello when she was 29 years old has been diagnosed with having a mental capacity of a child.

“Based sa iyang mental capacity, pang eight years old pa iyang panghuna-huna,” he said.

The victim was raped in 2019 and the incident resulted in a pregnancy.

She had already given birth and the child has been living with her and her family. (AD)