Man nabbed for raping woman with mental disability in Getafe

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Man nabbed for raping woman with mental disability in Getafe

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police arrested a 23-year-old construction worker in Getafe for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman who has a mental disability.

Personnel of the Getafe Police Station led by its chief Captain Fernando Peroramas collared suspect Marjun Suello at his residence in Barangay Saguise, Getafe on Tuesday.

The apprehension was carried out by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Glenn Pergamino, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 52 in Talibon.

According to Corporal Ruel Botero of the Getafe Police Station, Suello was charged with rape under Republic Act 8353 in relation to RA 7610 or the Child Abuse law.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Botero said that the victim who was allegedly raped by Suello when she was 29 years old has been diagnosed with having a mental capacity of a child.

“Based sa iyang mental capacity, pang eight years old pa iyang panghuna-huna,” he said.

The victim was raped in 2019 and the incident resulted in a pregnancy.

She had already given birth and the child has been living with her and her family. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Clarin man, 63, nabbed for ‘raping’ 11-year-old

A 63-year-old farmer was arrested in Clarin town for allegedly engaging in a sexual act with an 11-year-old girl. Personnel…

Female ‘high-value target,’ 1 other yield P340k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A woman deemed a “high-value target” in the police’s anti-drug campaign and her alleged cohort in the narcotics trade was…

Alleged dealer, buyer yield P136k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A suspected drug dealer and his alleged buyer were arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station during…

Bilar police arrest 1 of 3 men who repeatedly raped 12-year-old in 3 years

One of three men who had allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl multiple times in a span of three years was…

LGU employee shot dead by suspected NPA in Batuan

An employee of the Batuan local government unit (LGU) was gunned down by heavily armed men believed to have been…

Man, 51, shot dead in Jagna

A 51-year-old man was shot dead in Jagna town by a lone gunman who himself was also recently wounded during…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply