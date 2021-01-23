Man wanted for raping 15-year-old falls in Tagbilaran

January 23, 2021
Man wanted for raping 15-year-old falls in Tagbilaran

A man wanted for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl in San Miguel town was arrested by police intelligence officers in Tagbilaran City on Thursday night.

In a report, police said a composite team comprised of personnel from the Provincial Intelligence Unit and San Miguel Police Station, collared Ronel Lugod in front of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

The operatives served the arrest warrant issued by Judge Glenn Pergamino, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 52 in Talibon on January 5, 2021, to Lugod who is facing three counts of rape.

Lugod was temporarily detained at the Cortes Police Station lock-up jail pending the issuance of his commitment order.

He is set to be committed to a detention facility as no bail has been set by the court considering that rape is a non-bailable offense.

According to Master Sgt. Irish Nuez of the Women’s and Children’s Protection Desk (WCDP) of the San Miguel Police Station, Lugod raped the victim three times in January, 2020 in Barangay Cabangahan.

Nuez said that during the first incident, the victim and her brother who is also a minor were left home alone by their grandmother during the incident.

“Naa ni siya sa iyang grandmother nagpuyo, unya iyang grandmother adto na time, wa diha, namista. Ang nahibilin ra pud kuyog niya iyang younger brother na minor pud,” Nuez added.

The siblings went to the house of Lugod’s live-in partner, their neighbor, to watch television.

While at the house, Lugod allegedly punched the victim in the stomach, causing her to lose consciousness, then raped her.

In the following days, Lugod allegedly threatened the girl before raping her. (A. Doydora a report from J. Lumantao)

