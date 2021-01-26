Businessman survives stabbing in Inabanga highway robbery, loses P100k











A 39-year-old businessman survived a stabbing attack during a highway robbery in which the victim lost P100,000 of his earnings in a secluded in area in Barangay San Jose, Inabanga on Friday last week.

Major Crisente Goria, chief of the Inabanga Police Station, said on Monday that the victim Allan Bapilar of Danao town was already in stable condition but authorities have yet to identify the attackers.

Bapilar who sustained a stab wound in the stomach was initially taken to the Catigbian District Hospital but was later referred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

“Gida to siya og hospital sa Tagbilaran, luwas ra nuon iyang kahimtang,” said Goria.

According to Goria, the victim was driving his motorcycle along a national road in Barangay San Jose when two men onboard a single motorcycle blocked his path then held him at gunpoint.

“Gitiunan na og armas pero dugay pa man niya nahatag ang kadtong shoulder bag na gisudlan sa kwarta, naglagot siguro tong suspect gibinlan pa g’yud og dunggab,” said Goria.

Bapilar who sells livestock had just sold five heads of cattle and had with him his earnings.

The victim who was travelling from Sagbayan to Danao during the incident may have been trailed by the suspects, Goria said.

Both suspects were wearing full-face helmets and there were no witnesses during the attack.

“Naay mga balay-balay adtong unahan pero kadtong gihitabuan mingaw way taw kay kurbadahon man,” the police chief said.

Meanwhile, police investigators continued their probe on the incident to identify the armed robbers. (A. Doydora)