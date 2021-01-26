Businessman survives stabbing in Inabanga highway robbery, loses P100k

A 39-year-old businessman survived a stabbing attack during a highway robbery in which the victim lost P100,000 of his earnings in a secluded in area in Barangay San Jose, Inabanga on Friday last week.

Major Crisente Goria, chief of the Inabanga Police Station, said on Monday that the victim Allan Bapilar of Danao town was already in stable condition but authorities have yet to identify the attackers.

Bapilar who sustained a stab wound in the stomach was initially taken to the Catigbian District Hospital but was later referred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

“Gida to siya og hospital sa Tagbilaran, luwas ra nuon iyang kahimtang,” said Goria.

According to Goria, the victim was driving his motorcycle along a national road in Barangay San Jose when two men onboard a single motorcycle blocked his path then held him at gunpoint.

“Gitiunan na og armas pero dugay pa man niya nahatag ang kadtong shoulder bag na gisudlan sa kwarta, naglagot siguro tong suspect gibinlan pa g’yud og dunggab,” said Goria.

Bapilar who sells livestock had just sold five heads of cattle and had with him his earnings.

The victim who was travelling from Sagbayan to Danao during the incident may have been trailed by the suspects, Goria said.

Both suspects were wearing full-face helmets and there were no witnesses during the attack.

“Naay mga balay-balay adtong unahan pero kadtong gihitabuan mingaw way taw kay kurbadahon man,” the police chief said.

Meanwhile, police investigators continued their probe on the incident to identify the armed robbers. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man killed in highway shooting in Batuan; police clueless

Police are still facing a blank wall in the fatal shooting of a man along a national highway in Batuan…

Man wanted for raping 15-year-old falls in Tagbilaran

A man wanted for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl in San Miguel town was arrested by police intelligence officers in…

Man decapitated by drinking buddy in Loon

A 26-year-old man was decapitated while sleeping in a brutal attack by his drinking companion in Loon town on Wednesday…

Man nabbed for raping woman with mental disability in Getafe

Police arrested a 23-year-old construction worker in Getafe for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman who has a mental disability. Personnel…

Clarin man, 63, nabbed for ‘raping’ 11-year-old

A 63-year-old farmer was arrested in Clarin town for allegedly engaging in a sexual act with an 11-year-old girl. Personnel…

Female ‘high-value target,’ 1 other yield P340k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A woman deemed a “high-value target” in the police’s anti-drug campaign and her alleged cohort in the narcotics trade was…

