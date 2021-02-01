2 fall in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

2 fall in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A man recently included in the police’s drug watchlist and his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by police anti-narcotics operatives for alleged sale of shabu in Tagbilaran City.

Members of the Tagbilaran City police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) collared Isabelo Lovino III, 39, the operation’s target, and his companion Helbert Aldevera, 34, a drug offender recently released through a plea deal, during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao.

During the sting operation, Aldevera allegedly sold shabu worth P1,000 to a poseur-buyer.

Meanwhile, Lovino was caught in possession of several packets containing the illegal drug, police said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The seized contraband weighed four grams and were estimated to be worth P27,200 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Both men were detained at the Tagbilaran City lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against them for violations against Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Radio reporter freed after public apology to judge

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Dave Charles Responte, DYTR Broadcast-Journalist issued an…

Van-for-hire driver shot in possible road rage incident in Getafe

A van-for-hire driver was injured after he was shot by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in a possible road…

9 Gallares execs, construction firm face criminal raps for ‘irregular’ bidding

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Nine top officials of the Governor CelestinoGallares…

Businessman survives stabbing in Inabanga highway robbery, loses P100k

A 39-year-old businessman survived a stabbing attack during a highway robbery in which the victim lost P100,000 of his earnings…

Man killed in highway shooting in Batuan; police clueless

Police are still facing a blank wall in the fatal shooting of a man along a national highway in Batuan…

Man wanted for raping 15-year-old falls in Tagbilaran

A man wanted for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl in San Miguel town was arrested by police intelligence officers in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply