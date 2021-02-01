2 fall in Tagbilaran drug bust











A man recently included in the police’s drug watchlist and his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by police anti-narcotics operatives for alleged sale of shabu in Tagbilaran City.

Members of the Tagbilaran City police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) collared Isabelo Lovino III, 39, the operation’s target, and his companion Helbert Aldevera, 34, a drug offender recently released through a plea deal, during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao.

During the sting operation, Aldevera allegedly sold shabu worth P1,000 to a poseur-buyer.

Meanwhile, Lovino was caught in possession of several packets containing the illegal drug, police said.

The seized contraband weighed four grams and were estimated to be worth P27,200 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Both men were detained at the Tagbilaran City lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against them for violations against Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)