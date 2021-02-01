Observe health protocols, health exec reminds public as local transmission cases resurge in Bohol











Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF), reminded the public to continue observing health protocols amid the resurgence of local transmission cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Lopez on Monday said that 76 percent or 27 of the 38 active COVID-19 cases in Bohol are locally transmitted.

Local transmission cases are defined as persons who have been infected with the disease but do not have recent travel history outside of the province.

“If you look at the present percentage of local transmission cases, this indicates na nia na, mo takod gikan sa laing taw within our community,” he said.

The health official attributed the rise in local transmission to citizens who flout health protocols such as those who join large social gatherings.

“Maglikay ta sa mga tapok-tapok na magduol ra kaayo, mga party, kay bisan pag unsaon nato og pag badlung apan magsige g’yud gihapon. Moa niy hinungdan nga makita nato ang local transmission cases in Bohol today,” he said.

According to Lopez, the public should continue to wear facemasks and observe social distancing.

Based on data from the Capitol, 11 of the local transmission cases in Bohol were recorded in Ubay town.

The rest were detected in Tagbilaran with five, Dauis with 3; Panglao with 2, Carmen with two, Clarin with one, Cortes with one, Mabina with one and Baclayon with one.

The other nine active cases were identified as locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos, and authorized persons outside of residence in Panglao, Tagbilaran, Danao, Candijay, Valencia and Bilar.

On December 29, 2020, there was only one local transmission case in Bohol.

The number of cases however gradually increased since the start of the New Year. (A. Doydora)