Dauis police chief tests positive for COVID-19

14 hours ago
14 hours ago

The police chief of Dauis town has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed Tuesday by Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo after unconfirmed reports indicating that the town’s top cop broke protocol circulated online.

According to Sumaylo, the police officer arrived in Bohol from Cebu on Wednesday last week and was subjected to a PCR test.

The police officer reportedly still visited the police station when he arrived and only started quarantine four days ago, or three days after his arrival.

The mayor however denied allegations that the police chief reported to work prior to his quarantine.

Sumaylo also clarified that town’s police station was not placed under lockdown contrary to previous unconfirmed reports.

“Wala ingon na hing report, ni hapit lang siya sa [station] niya diretso na siya lakaw,” Sumaylo said.

She said that only those in close contact with the police officer were quarantined.

Some four policemen including the cop who fetched the police chief at the Tubigon port were among those placed in isolation.

“Wala ra [mag-lockdown]. Pero normal ra manang ang first-gen contact atong i-apil quarantine,” Sumaylo said. (A. Doydora)

