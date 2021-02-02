Raid in Panglao yields P100k shabu, gun











At least P100,000 worth of shabu were seized by police during a raid at the residence of a noted drug personality in Panglao town on Monday morning.

The Panglao police apprehended Bernardo Cariño, Jr. after they found 15 grams of shabu at his residence in Barangay Tangnan at past 8 a.m., said the town’s police chief Lt. Amelito Melloria.

The operatives raided Cariño’s home bearing a search warrant issued by Judge Lindecita Arcamo of the Regional Trial Court Branch 1 in Tagbilaran City.

They also allegedly found an unlicensed .38 caliber revolver which was loaded with five live bullets inside Carino’s room.

According to Melloria, they have been receiving multiple reports on Cariño’s illegal drug activities in Panglao prompting them to apply for the issuance of a search warrant.

“Based sa information sa among nadawat tigpamaligya ni og shabu. During sa BADAC (Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council) meeting pud molutaw pud ang iyang pangan na sige ireklamo sa barangay,” he said.

The suspect was detained at the Panglao Police Station’s lock-jail pending the filing of complaints against him.

He will be facing charges for violations against Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (A. Doydora)