Raid in Panglao yields P100k shabu, gun

Topic |  
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Raid in Panglao yields P100k shabu, gun

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

At least P100,000 worth of shabu were seized by police during a raid at the residence of a noted drug personality in Panglao town on Monday morning.

The Panglao police apprehended Bernardo Cariño, Jr. after they found 15 grams of shabu at his residence in Barangay Tangnan at past 8 a.m., said the town’s police chief Lt. Amelito Melloria.

The operatives raided Cariño’s home bearing a search warrant issued by Judge Lindecita Arcamo of the Regional Trial Court Branch 1 in Tagbilaran City.

They also allegedly found an unlicensed .38 caliber revolver which was loaded with five live bullets inside Carino’s room.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Melloria, they have been receiving multiple reports on Cariño’s illegal drug activities in Panglao prompting them to apply for the issuance of a search warrant.

“Based sa information sa among nadawat tigpamaligya ni og shabu. During sa BADAC (Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council) meeting pud molutaw pud ang iyang pangan na sige ireklamo sa barangay,” he said.

The suspect was detained at the Panglao Police Station’s lock-jail pending the filing of complaints against him.

He will be facing charges for violations against Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Woman, 72, shot dead in Buenavista; gunman sets fire to house

A 72-year-old woman was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman inside her home which was also partially burned down…

2 fall in Tagbilaran drug bust

A man recently included in the police’s drug watchlist and his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by…

Radio reporter freed after public apology to judge

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Dave Charles Responte, DYTR Broadcast-Journalist issued an…

Van-for-hire driver shot in possible road rage incident in Getafe

A van-for-hire driver was injured after he was shot by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in a possible road…

9 Gallares execs, construction firm face criminal raps for ‘irregular’ bidding

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Nine top officials of the Governor CelestinoGallares…

Businessman survives stabbing in Inabanga highway robbery, loses P100k

A 39-year-old businessman survived a stabbing attack during a highway robbery in which the victim lost P100,000 of his earnings…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply