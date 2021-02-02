Woman, 72, shot dead in Buenavista; gunman sets fire to house

A 72-year-old woman was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman inside her home which was also partially burned down by the assailant in Buenavista town late on Sunday.

According to Buenavista police investigator Senior Master Sgt. Gerundio Aparece, Jr., the woman who was a widow was shot at point-blank range in front of her live-in partner and son at past 11 p.m.

The fatality, identified as Pacita Signe, died on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds in her left arm and chest.

Prior to the shooting, the lone gunman set fire to the victim’s home which was made of light materials to force her to go out. She was shot immediately after opening her house’s main door.

“Gituyo og sunog aron mo gawas ang tagbalay. Ang ilang namat-an hing sugod na og kayo ang bungbong sa ilang bay,” said Aparece.

Neighbors helped the victim’s family put out the fire which partly gutted their home in Barangay Lubang.

According to Aparece, the family of Signe, who was a mananambal (village healer) believed that she may have drawn the ire of one of her clients who she turned down due to old age.

“Ang sulti sa iyang live-in partner na kana kunong biktima tambalan na sauna unya ning undang na og panambal mao ang uban nangasuko kay ngano wa na tambali. Ang uban ingon na kung naay mahitabo sa ilang pasyente siya’y basulon,” he said.

Meanwhile, both Signe’s partner and son were unable to see the gunman’s face who was wearing a bonnet over his face. (with a report from C. Remolador)

