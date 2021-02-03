Car catches fire in front of fuel station in Tagbilaran











Screengrab from a video taken by Mary Ann Alerta

A car caught fire while queuing at a fastfood restaurant’s drive-thru lane located right beside a fuel station in Tagbilaran City at past 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

SFO1 Ritchel Roslinda of the Tagbilaran City Fire Station said that Gary Velacho onboard his Kia Rio was lining up at the Jollibee drive-thru along Calceta Street in Barangay Cogon when the undercarriage of his vehicle burst into flames.

“Base sa mga sulti sa ga drive, padung siya mo suds a drive-thru then gisinggitan siya sa mga taw na nagsiga na kuno ang ilawm na part sa iyang sakyanan,” Roslinda said.

Velacho was able to get out of his vehicle before the flames spread.

According Roslinda, employees of the Shell fuel station and Jollibee in the area immediately put out the blaze using fire extinguishers.

“Pasalamat ta sa Jollibee ug Shell kay sila ang nag pawng sa kayo using fire extinguishers,” he said.

The fire official noted that the vehicle could have exploded had the fire not been immediately extinguished.

Velacho who was uninjured requested for assistance from the City Traffic Management Bureau which towed his vehicle.

Roslinda said that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the ignition but noted that the vehicle was not totaled as the fire was immediately put out. (A. Doydora)