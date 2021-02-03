Staunch admin critic posts photos of ‘Baclayon mansion,’ Yap denies owning it











Photo: via Ramasola’s Facebook page

A staunch critic of Governor Arthur Yap has posted photos of a mansion in Baclayon town with a caption that has apparently drawn the provincial chief executive’s attention.

“Finallly pwede nang tawaging Boholano kasi may bagong mansion na sa Baclayon, Bohol,” Willie Ramasola, a known supporter of former gubernatorial candidate and Cabinet secretary Leoncio Evasco, said in a Facebook post in an apparent allusion to Yap who was born and raised in Metro Manila.

While Ramasola did not say outright that his post was directed at Yap, the governor’s camp appeared to have construed the statement as a swipe at the first-term chief executive.

Yap, in a statement issued Wednesday, denied owning a mansion in Baclayon.

“Mao ba? Mas maayo pa sila nga nahibalo na naa koy mansion. Ako mismo, wa ko kahibaw kung asa ang akong mga mansion,” Yap said.

The governor however admitted to having stayed in the residence but noted that he was only there to undergo quarantine.

He said that the mansion is not his but did not elaborate who owns it.

“Ang Baclayon na balay gigamit ra nako sa akong quarantine, dili ako ang tag-iya sa balay,” he added.

Yap’s roots have been a constant issue raised by his political rivals particularly during the 2019 elections in which he won by a slim margin over Evasco.

The governor was born in Manila while his father and mother are from Sulu and Pangasinan, respectively.

He however is married to a native of Loboc where he has established residence.