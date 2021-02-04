After 16 years in hiding, man accused of raping girl, 15, nabbed in Antequera

After 16 years in hiding, man accused of raping girl, 15, nabbed in Antequera

A man who filed a complaint against his neighbor for beating him up ended up in jail after he inadvertently notified local police that he has a standing arrest warrant for two counts of rape which were filed against him 16 years ago.

Didar Gomez, 44, who initially appeared before the Antequera Police Station as the aggrieved was arrested by police after he was found out to be a fugitive when his name was run through the Philippine National Police’s “e-warrant” system.

According to Lieutenant Victor Tagsa, chief of the Antequera Police Station, they collared Gomez at his home in Barangay Villa Aurora on Tuesday by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by a Zamboang del Sur court.

Gomez is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl back in 2004.

“Hing gawas man sa system na naay siyay pending na warrant, mao tong ni coordinate mi sa Aurora [Zamboanga] unya ni verify pud mi sa court og unsy status ani, unya ni confirm man ang court ug station na at large g’yud ning suspect,” said Tagsa.

Tagsa noted that it is the station’s standard procedure to process names entered into their blotter.

Gomez is now under the custody of the Antequera Police Station.

Police in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur where the crime was allegedly committed will fetch Gomez and escort him back to the town. (A. Doydora)

