Bohol records 15 new COVID-19 cases











Bohol has recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases fueling the resurgence of virus cases in the province which have risen to 55 as of Thursday.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez said eight of the new cases are residents of Dauis town who have no travel history.

The rest of the new cases include one Tagbilaran resident, one Inabanga locally stranded individual, two Mabini returning overseas Filipino, one Baclayon LSI, one Loon resident and one Cortes APOR (authorized persons outside of residence).

According to Lopez, 74 percent or 41 of the 55 active cases in the province are local transmission cases.

“This is an indication of the presence of the virus in our communities mao na kanunay to mapahinumdum sa pagbaton sa health protocols,” he said.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19-infected individuals recovered from the disease.

Lopez assured that health authorities have been implementing stringent contact-tracing operations in relation to the new cases.

“Subsob ang atong contact tracing, ug pag swab sa mga contacts aron himuon og labing dali na intervention labina sa mga unusual clustering sa usa ka lungsod,” he said.

The number of active cases in the province was already down to a single digit on January 13 at seven cases.

However, the figure steadily increased since then marking a resurgence of virus cases in the province.