Chatto cites DPWH 1st district chief for service, leadership

Rep. Edgar Chatto honored Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) First Engineering District Engineer Francis Antonio Flores.

In a consultative meeting with first district local chief executives and DPWH division chiefs and section heads, Chatto presented Flores with a Congressional Plaque of Merit.

Flores ended his eight-year stint as district engineer of DPWH First District following reassignment as District Engineer of the Third District of Negros Oriental.

Chatto recognized Flores’ meaningful contribution to the growth and development of Bohol through the latter’s service and leadership.

Flores served as OIC from November 12, 2012 until March 25, 2013 and as district engineer thereafter. As district engineer, he led in massive infrastructure rehabilitation projects after the October 15, 2013 earthquake in the province.

The DPWH also relocated to its present facility in Dao during his term.

Bohol provincial officials Gov. Art Yap and Vice Gov. Rene Relampagos graced the meeting and thanked Flores for his hard work and dedication for Bohol.

Relampagos, who was congressman for most of Flores’ duration, shared industrious work of Flores with the DPWH team, which achievement include upgrading of majority of main road networks in the district.

Flores, for his part, expressed gratitude to Bohol officials for their support and cooperation throughout his stay in Bohol.

Touch by the gesture afforded to him, an emotional Flores said, he will have brought with him to Negros a sense of pride for having contributed to the growth of Bohol, particularly of the first district. He cited the strong partnership of the office with LGU officials as key in delivering results.

He also shared his deep appreciation for the honor given to him by Chatto, and first district mayors led by League of Municipalities Bohol Chapter president Mayor Miriam Sumaylo.

