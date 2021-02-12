3-day-old dies of COVID-19 in Tagbilaran

3-day-old dies of COVID-19 in Tagbilaran

A three-day-old newborn has died of complications caused by COVID-19, becoming the second baby and the youngest person to succumb to the respiratory disease in Bohol.

Maribojoc Mayor Romulo Manuta said the newborn, whose parents are from the municipality, died last week, three days after she was born prematurely at a private hospital in Tagbilaran City.

“Gi tan-aw sa doctor, ga fetal distress na ang bata mao napugos og cesarean maski eight months pa,” said Manuta.

“Ninggawas pa ang bata, wa mamatay dretso pero premature man gud unya daan na di maayo ang condition sa bata hantod namatay,” he added.

According to Manuta, the baby was subjected to swab test as part of the hospital’s procedure for all operations at the health facility.

Meanwhile, both parents of the newborn tested negative for the disease.

“Ila pang gi tan-aw unsang hitaboa kay mao pay paggawas unya kinsay nakatakod kay negative man ang inahan unya naa ra pud sila sa hospital,” Manuta said.

The newborn’s death was earlier confirmed by Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez who noted that the baby is the 20th COVID-19 fatality in the province.

In December last year, a six-month-old infant who was infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, died at the Simeon Torribio Memorial Hospital in Carmen.

Lopez said the female infant from Sagbayan died due to gastroenteritis with severe dehydration.

“Nahutdan og tubig tungod sa grabe na diarrhea unya severe electrolyte imbalance, severe dehydration leading to death sa bata,” Lopez said.

Diarrhea is one of the more common symptoms of COVID-19 as noted by health experts. (A. Doydora)

