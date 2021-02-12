Ex-Dauis chief did not use Panglao’s letter of acceptance, says Montero











Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero on Friday confirmed that she issued a letter of acceptance for Lt. Bonifacio Tañola’s return trip to Bohol but noted that the beleaguered former police chief of Dauis did not use the document.

According to Montero, Tañola who was supposed to return to Bohol on January 27 with other police officers missed his trip so he had to secure another letter of acceptance which he later received from the Dauis local government unit (LGU).

“Wala ka uban si Lieutenant Tañola adtong mga nanguli pag January 27… Pag 29 na siya ning uli kay nibisita pa sa iyang pamilya sa Cebu,” said Montero.

Montero said that none from the Panglao LGU were in contact with Tañola upon his arrival on January 29 as he was fetched at the Tubigon port by personnel of the Dauis Police Station.

“Wa na siya mo sud sa Panglao, diha ra siya sa Dauis,” she added.

According to Montero, several police officers who were in Cebu for an examination requested for letters of acceptance from the Panglao LGU.

Montero explained that they requested for the entry approval from Panglao as they opted to undergo quarantine at the resort town.

Earlier, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Anthony Damalerio said that Tañola secured his letter of acceptance from Montero, not from Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo.

Sumaylo for her part also noted that she did not issue a letter of acceptance to the town’s former police chief.

Meanwhile, the Panglao LGU launched a contact-tracing operation after they were notified that Tañola tested positive for COVID-19.

Those tested were the cops who were with Tañola in Cebu including those who are not from Panglao and are now undergoing quarantine in the town.

“Pagkadungog namo na si Tañola positive, kadtong mga kauban niya sa Cebu gi-isolate g’yud na nato unya gikuhaan og RT-PCR tanan,” she said.