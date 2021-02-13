Unidentified man found dead with gunshot wounds in Baclayon

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Unidentified man found dead with gunshot wounds in Baclayon

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The lifeless body of a still unidentified man was found with gunshot wounds in Barangay Laya, Baclayon early on Saturday.

Baclayon police chief Lt. Virgilio Doria said the body was discovered near a barangay road by a passerby.

According to Doria, residents in the area heard gunshots at past 10 p.m. on Friday but were unable to check due to rains in the area during the incident.

Initial investigation indicated that the victim sustained at least four gunshots wounds in the left side of his head.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police found several empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol in the area.

Doria said they were still unable to identify the victim as there were no identifying items found in his possession.

Some of the victim’s identifying marks included tattoos in his back, both arms and left leg. (WM)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man charged for raping granddaughter, 16, in Getafe

A 57-year-old man who has been detained for violating health protocols was charged for allegedly raping his granddaughter. A warrant…

Criminal, admin raps to be filed vs ex-Dauis chief

Criminal and administrative complaints will be filed against the former police chief of Dauis Lt. Bonifacio Tañola who allegedly broke…

Tubigon businessman nabbed for arranging paid sex with 15-year-old

A businessman who allegedly paid for the sexual services of an underage girl was arrested in Tubigon town by operatives…

Ex-convict shot dead in Guindulman

A former convict was shot dead by two still unidentified gunmen in Guindulman town on Sunday afternoon. Lt. Teofanes Olaso,…

Burned body found near Balilihan road

A man who had been missing for three days was found dead with his body burned in Balilihan town on…

After 16 years in hiding, man accused of raping girl, 15, nabbed in Antequera

A man who filed a complaint against his neighbor for beating him up ended up in jail after he inadvertently…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply