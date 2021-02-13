Unidentified man found dead with gunshot wounds in Baclayon











The lifeless body of a still unidentified man was found with gunshot wounds in Barangay Laya, Baclayon early on Saturday.

Baclayon police chief Lt. Virgilio Doria said the body was discovered near a barangay road by a passerby.

According to Doria, residents in the area heard gunshots at past 10 p.m. on Friday but were unable to check due to rains in the area during the incident.

Initial investigation indicated that the victim sustained at least four gunshots wounds in the left side of his head.

Police found several empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol in the area.

Doria said they were still unable to identify the victim as there were no identifying items found in his possession.

Some of the victim’s identifying marks included tattoos in his back, both arms and left leg. (WM)