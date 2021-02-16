Barangay councilor shot dead inside Balilihan home

6 hours ago

Barangay councilor shot dead inside Balilihan home

Hanopol Norte Barangay Councilo Lucresia Tasic

A barangay councilor on Tuesday morning was shot dead inside her home by two still unidentified men who claimed to be Capitol employees.  

Balilihan police chief Lt. Jefrin Eulogio said Lucresia Tasic, 55, was found dead by her 16-year-old son inside their house in Barangay Hanapol Norte at past 10 a.m.

She sustained multiple gunshot wounds in her body.

According to Eulogio, Tasic was about to take a bath when the men who were on board a white van arrived at her residence in Barangay Hanapol Norte.

“Padung ni siya sa hospital sa Catigbian kay naay iyang anak na nahospital unya mo puli siya og bantay unya ni abot ning duha ka taw, usa ka tambok ug usa ka niwang na nagpaila kuno na taga province unya mag conduct daw sila og operation tuli,” said Eulogio.

Tasic’s son who she asked to buy shampoo at a nearby variety store then heard gunshots and saw the two men fleeing from their home as he was about to return.

The assailants quickly boarded the white van and fled towards Catigbian.

Tasic was alone with her son during the attack as other members of their household were in Catigbian to look after her sick child at the hospital.

According to the Eulogio, they were conducting a probe on the incident and were looking at multiple angles including politics.

The police chief also noted that the victim was a purported member of progressive group Anakpawis. (A. Doydora)

