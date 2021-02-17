No new COVID-19 cases in Bohol for 2nd straight day











For the second straight day, Bohol has no new case of COVID-19.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol was at 109 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Lopez said six new recoveries were recorded in the province, including two Loon residents, two Mabini residents, one Dauis resident and one returning Baclayon resident.

Meanwhile, majority of the active infections in the province, at 90 cases, affected residents with no travel history.

The remaining cases at 19 affected locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos and authorized persons outside of residence.

According to Lopez, there is not letup in the province’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus which resurged this month from just seven on January 14, 2021 to over 100 in the first week of February.

“Atong gi day’g ang hugtanon nga pagkontolar sa kaso bisan pa tuod og nisaka apan karong adlawa nakita nato ang pagmaneho sa mga partners nato sa kalungsuran na nikunhod ang active cases ug atong gipadayon ang contact tracing, quarantining ug isolation sa mga positibo,” he said.

Based on data from the Capitol, Bohol has recorded a total of 993 COVID-19 cases since February last year.

Some 864 persons have recovered while 20 others have succumbed to complications caused by the respiratory disease.