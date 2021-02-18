Bohol DepEd awaits guidelines on planned use of schools as vaccination hubs

The Department of Education in Bohol is still awaiting guidelines on the planned use of schools as COVID-19 vaccination centers.

Bohol Schools Division superintendent Bianito Dagatan on Thursday said that schools will still have to be evaluated whether or not this will be ideal for use as vaccination hubs.

“Sa statement sa atong Seretary [Leonor Briones] depende pa kung ang school mo qualify ba…dapat ang mga health authorities ang mo tan-aw kung mo meet ba sa requirements,” Dagatan said.

Dagatan said they have not been informed yet how to prepare considering that the DepEd and the Department of Health have yet to indicate what the requirements are and how many school facilities will be needed.

Briones last month said that the department was in talks with the Department of Health on the possible use of school facilities as vaccination sites.

She however said that there “many considerations” in implementing the initiative.

“Kailangan i-plano iyan nang maayos kasi mayroon tayong schools na malaki ang clinic, mayroon naman schools na maliit lang. So depende iyan sa situwasyon ng eskuwelahan,” Briones said. (A. Doydora)

