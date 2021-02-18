Regional-level HVI yields P136k shabu in Clarin drug bust











A man deemed a “high-value individual” in the regional police’s anti-drug drive was arrested by intelligence officers of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO).

Police said they apprehended Edgar Patalino, 41, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mataob, Clarin town on Thursday morning.

Patalino allegedly sold shabu worth P25,000 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest by operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch.

According to authorities, they found three more packets of shabu in Patalino’s possession.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P136,000 based on the estimated street value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Patalino is now under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)