20-year-old dies in motorcycle-ambulance collision in Cortes

February 22, 2021
February 22, 2021

Photo: via Fritzgerald Ofalla Barajan

A 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed straight into an incoming ambulance along a national road in Barangay dela Paz, Cortes on Sunday night.

Corporal Berlito Buladako of the Cortes Police Station said the fatality, Melvin Gamala of Valencia town, who was not wearing a helmet sustained severe head injuries resulting in his instantaneous death.

According to Buladako, Gamala was headed towards Tagbilaran City when he suddenly swerved to the opposite lane along a sharp curve, where he collided head on against the Cortes government-owned ambulance.

The victim was pushed some 30 meters from the point of collision by the ambulance which was driven by one Franklin Labao, a Cortes resident.

“Matud niya hing ungot kuno ang brake di na mo function. Posibli tungod sa impact na apektahan ang brake mao na drag g’yud siya sa unahan,” said Buladako.

Prior to the incident, Gamala was seen zigzagging while traveling towards the site of the collision while his headlight was turned off.

“According to sa nakakita ‘mao ning motora, hapit ko mapunggit ani samtang ga biyahe sa highway kay ga zigzag na ag dagan’ unya ra ba kuno puy headlight,” he added.

Meanwhile, Labao surrendered to authorities and was detained at the Cortes Police Station.

Police are still waiting for the family to either file a case against Labao or come up with an out-of-court settlement. (AD)

