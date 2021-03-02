Cops have person of interest in 1 of 2 fatal shootings in Tagbilaran











Police are now closely watching a person of interest in one of the two fatal shooting incidents in Tagbilaran City last week.

Tagbilaran police chief Lt. Col. Mary Peralta said they already have a lead in the murder of Jerome Jaluag who was gunned down in broad daylight along JA Clarin Street on February 21.

“Meron ng person of interest na sinusubaybayan namin ngayon, sinusundan na namin,” Peralta said.

The police chief did not divulge further information on the POI so as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

It was earlier noted that Jaluag’s murder which was carried out by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem may have been drug-related.

Meanwhile, police are still facing a blank wall in the killing of Clark Mier, a collector for appliance and motorcycle dealer Du Ek Sam, Inc.

Mier who had just come from a basketball game in Barangay Cogon was shot dead by a motorcycle-riding assailant near the Coca Plant along CPG North Avenue on Saturday night.

Peralta said they already collected pieces of footage from closed-circuit television cameras mounted near both crime scenes.

“Nagrereview pa kami ng lahat ng CCTV doon sa dalawang killing na magkasunod,” she said. (R. Tutas)