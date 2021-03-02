Live-in couple yields P136k shabu in Loay drug bust

Intelligence officers of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) seized shabu worth P136,000 from a live-in couple during an anti-drug operation in Loay town on Saturday night.

The drugs were seized by police operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) allegedly from Mark Superales, 32, of Tagbilaran City and Linnet Comaling, 40, after both were arrested through a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cogon.

Both Superales and Comaling have previously been arrested for drug charges were both released after entering plea bargaining deals.

According to the PIB, the couple was seen selling shabu in Barangay Poblacion, Loay prompting police to set up the operation.

Authorities said a police poseur-buyer bought shabu worth P20,000 from the duo resulting in their immediate  arrest.

The operatives then seized from the couple 20 grams more of suspected shabu which were estimated to be worth P126,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Superales and Comaling are now under police custody and are set to be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

