After 7 years in hiding, Carmen’s top 3 most wanted falls in Butuan

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

After 7 years in hiding, Carmen’s top 3 most wanted falls in Butuan

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: courtesy of Carmen PNP

After seven years in hiding, Carmen’s top 3 most wanted person who is facing a child sex abuse charge was arrested in Butuan City on Monday.

Patrolwoman Joana Toledo of the Carmen Police Station’s WCPD (women’s and children’s protection said Florentino Batolanon, Jr., 43, a native of Nueva Fuerza, Carmen was apprehended by joint operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Anti-Kidnapping Group and municipal police at the Langihan Public Terminal in Batuan City, Agusan del Sur.

He was then turned over to the Carmen Police Station and transported to Bohol on Tuesday.

According to Toledo, Batolanon was charged with child sexual abuse in 2013 for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old neighbor in Nueva Fuerza.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Toledo said the suspect fled Bohol after the incident and has been staying in Batuan City since then.

Batolanon claimed he was unaware that there was an arrest warrant issued against him.

“Nilayas siya didto sa Mindanao unya didto ra siya sa Butuan nanarbaho unya wa kuno siya kahibaw na naay warrant so mao to didto siya nadakpan,” said Toledo.

No bail was set by Judge Sisinio Virtudazo, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 51 in Carmen who issued the warrant against Batolanon for violating Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Live-in couple yields P136k shabu in Loay drug bust

Intelligence officers of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) seized shabu worth P136,000 from a live-in couple during an anti-drug…

Cops have person of interest in 1 of 2 fatal shootings in Tagbilaran

Police are now closely watching a person of interest in one of the two fatal shooting incidents in Tagbilaran City…

Bohol investors still hope to get money back in multi-million peso scam

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The investors in the reported multi-million peso…

51-year-old man shot dead while sleeping beside grandson in Talibon home

A 51-year-old fisherman was shot dead while sleeping beside his 10-year-old grandson inside his home in the island of Calituban…

Teen, 19, falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

A 19-year-old man was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City. Johnrey De Leon, a…

Jagna mayor files 94 counts against ‘cyberstalker’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. An alleged unrepentant  “superspreader” of lies and…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply