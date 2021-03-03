After 7 years in hiding, Carmen’s top 3 most wanted falls in Butuan











Photo: courtesy of Carmen PNP

After seven years in hiding, Carmen’s top 3 most wanted person who is facing a child sex abuse charge was arrested in Butuan City on Monday.

Patrolwoman Joana Toledo of the Carmen Police Station’s WCPD (women’s and children’s protection said Florentino Batolanon, Jr., 43, a native of Nueva Fuerza, Carmen was apprehended by joint operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Anti-Kidnapping Group and municipal police at the Langihan Public Terminal in Batuan City, Agusan del Sur.

He was then turned over to the Carmen Police Station and transported to Bohol on Tuesday.

According to Toledo, Batolanon was charged with child sexual abuse in 2013 for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old neighbor in Nueva Fuerza.

Toledo said the suspect fled Bohol after the incident and has been staying in Batuan City since then.

Batolanon claimed he was unaware that there was an arrest warrant issued against him.

“Nilayas siya didto sa Mindanao unya didto ra siya sa Butuan nanarbaho unya wa kuno siya kahibaw na naay warrant so mao to didto siya nadakpan,” said Toledo.

No bail was set by Judge Sisinio Virtudazo, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 51 in Carmen who issued the warrant against Batolanon for violating Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. (A. Doydora)