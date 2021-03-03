Boy, 16, dies, 1 other hurt as motorcycle, gov’t van collide head on in Baclayon











Photos: via Michael Denulan

A 16-year-old boy was killed while his companion was critically injured after their motorcycle slammed head on into a van owned by the Carmen local government unit (LGU) along a provincial road in Barangay San Isidro, Baclayon on Sunday night.

Corporal Protacio Man-on of the Baclayon Police Station said the boy, a Tagbilaran City resident, who was a passenger of the motorcycle died on the spot.

According to Man-on, the motorcycle driven by one Grenvil Sujayon, also a Tagbilaran resident, swerved to the opposite lane as he tried to overtake a vehicle in front of him leading to the head-on collision against the Carmen’s LGUs Mitsubishi L200 which was transporting an LSI (locally stranded individual).

“Gikan ni sila sa Balwarte, Baclayon unya mao to pag overtake niya was siya kabantay na dunay incoming na L200 sa LGU Carmen mao to wa na siya kabawi mao naabot g’yud na nagbangga sila,” said Man-on.

Sujayon and the boy were thrown off the motorcycle due to the strong impact leading to severe injuries sustained by both victims.

Man-on said Sujayon was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for critical care.

Initial police investigation also indicated that both motorcycle riders were not wearing helmets during the incident.

Meanwhile, the van’s driver Christopher Abin and the LSI were uninjured.

“After sa insidente gi rescue ra pud og lain vehicle ang kadtong LSI,” said Man-on.

According to Man-on, Abin was placed under police custody and was charged with reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, physical injury and damage to property.

No amicable settlement was reached by Abin and the victims’ families.

“Nagstorya naman ni sila both side pero wala man g’yud niabot og settlement, mao to na-filan na. If ever, magsettle sila adto na siguro na sa court,” Man-on said. (A. Doydora)