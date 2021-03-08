Boy, 17, drowns in Carmen dam











Photo: via Romulo Litub

A 17-year-old boy drowned while he was swimming in a dam in Carmen town on Saturday morning.

Corporal Jimmy Cadapia of the Carmen Police Station said the boy was swimming with his brother-in-law, Daryl Aranchado, 36, when he started to drown in the middle of the Matin-ao Dam.

Aranchado tried to swim towards the boy and rescue him but his body had already submerged.

“Kining iyang kauban maoy hing suway og rescue pero wa na matabang kay naa man sa tunga-tunga sa dam,” said Cadapia.

Aranchado immediately alerted authorities who in turn launched a search operation.

The incident happened at past 11 a.m. but the team comprised of TARSIER 117 personnel and divers from Panglao found the body at the bottom of the dam at 5 p.m.

Cadapia estimated that the body was found some 20 feet underwater.

According to the police officer, the dam is not known to be swimming spot but some locals still go there to take a dip especially during the summer season. (A. Doydora)