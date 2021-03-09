93% of Gallares staff willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19

93% of Gallares staff willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 93 percent or 1,002 of 1,078 staff members of the province’s lone level three COVID-19 designated referral hospital have expressed intent to have themselves vaccinated against the dreaded respiratory disease.

According to Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) medical chief Dr. Mutya Macuno, the Department of Health (DOH)-run health facility has the highest acceptance rate for vaccination among hospitals in Central Visayas.

“Mao ni ang kinatas-an na acceptance sa Region VII,” she said during the first COVID-19 vaccination in the province which was held at the GCGMH in Tagbilaran City on Saturday last week.

So far, the GCGMH has been provided by the national government with 2,860 doses of vaccines made by China-based pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech and donated by the Chinese government.

This is enough to inoculate the entire GCGMH staff with the two-dose vaccine.

Macuno however did not specify if those who have agreed to be vaccinated will be inoculated with jabs from Sinovac.

Earlier, the health official also noted that vaccines made by British-Swede drugmaker AstraZeneca will be delivered soon to Bohol.

Over 500,000 doses of the jab were flown to Metro Manila last week in two batches from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility. (A. Doydora)

