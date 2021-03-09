Man hacks uncle, 84, in spat over P500 debt in Duero











An 84-year-old man in Duero town landed in the hospital after he was allegedly hacked repeatedly with a bolo by his nephew-in-law over a dispute which stemmed from P-500 debt.

According to Staff Sgt. Narvin Abueva II, the victim was walking in front of the suspect’s house in Barangay Bangwalog when the latter dashed towards him and hacked him.

“Adtong higayuna nakainom na daan ang suspect, ang biktima nilabay sa ilang balay—gasungkod na gud ni—mao to iyang gisunduna unay tigbas dayon,” said Abueva.

The victim, Constancio Macalam of Barangay Bangwalog, Duero, will need to undergo surgery after sustaining hack wounds in multiple parts of his body including his face.

Meanwhile, Abundio Ladrona who allegedly hacked Macalam surrendered to barangay officials following the incident.

He was then turned over to the police.

According to Abueva, the rift between the two arose when Macalam kept on reminding Ladrona of his debt of P500 which the senior citizen needed to buy medicine.

“Nanghuwam sila og P500 kay ipada sa ilang anak sa BIT-Tagbilaran para skwelahan unya dugay man nabayran mao ga-sige og yawyaw ning biktima kay para lagi kuno to sa iyang maintenance na tambal, nasuko na ang iyang mga anak na nagpada sa kwarta,” said Abueva.

The spat grew when Macalam scolded Ladrona, who was drinking at the time, for buying liquor instead of paying his debt.

Macalam threatened to have Ladrona beaten up.

Ladrona has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him. (A. Doydora)