3 nabbed, P102k shabu seized in separate drugs busts in Tagbilaran

39 mins ago
39 mins ago

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station seized shabu worth over P100,000 in two separate anti-drug operations in the city this week.

In a report, police said they confiscated shabu worth P54,400 from Giovanni Seloterio and P47,600 from Jonathan Maranga and Jamesrox Namoc in buy-bust operations.

Seloterio, a resident of Barangay Poblacion II in Tagbilaran, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Barangy Dampas.

The operatives collared Seloterio after he allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to the seizure of eight grams of shabu which were found in his possession.

According to authorities, they arrested Maranga who is a native of Pasil, Cebu City, and Namoc, his alleged cohort in the drug trade, in Barangay Cogon on Monday.

The operation against the duo allegedly yielded seven grams of shabu.

All three alleged drug personalities were detained in the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up facility.

They will be facing charges for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

