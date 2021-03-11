Cops seize P340k ‘shabu’ from 25-year-old HVI in Tagbilaran

March 11, 2021
Cops seize P340k ‘shabu’ from 25-year-old HVI in Tagbilaran

A 25-year-old man tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested by intelligence officers of the Bohol Provincial Police Office on Wednesday.

Operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) allegedly seized from suspect Carmelo Budlong, a resident of Barangay Dao, shabu worth P340,00 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dampas.

The police collared Budlong after he sold shabu worth P100,000 to an undercover agent during the staged drug transaction.

Authorities said they found five packets of shabu which weighed 50 grams from Budlong’s possession.

Budlong is now under police custody.

He will be charged with violations against Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)  

