Regional-level HVI yields P510k shabu in Tagbilaran bust











A man deemed a high-value individual in the police’s anti-drug drive at the regional level was arrested by a composite Philippine National Police (PNP) team in a an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday night.

In a report, police said they seized shabu worth P510,000 from Franklyn Rollinas, 30, during a buy-bust operation near his residence in Barangay Tiptip.

Rollinas’ drug stash is one of the largest single-operation drug hauls in the province this year.

The operation against Rollinas was set up after he was allegedly seen peddling drugs in the said village.

Personnel of the PNP’s Regional Special Operations Group and the provincial and city Drug Enforcement Units collared Rollinas after he allegedly sold shabu worth P100,000 to a poseur-buyer.

The police operatives then found in Rollinas’ possession three assorted sizes of packets containing suspected shabu which weighed 75 grams .

Rollinas is now under police custody.

He will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)