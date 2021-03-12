PDEA Bohol eyes local incineration of seized drugs

March 12, 2021
PDEA Bohol eyes local incineration of seized drugs

Kilos of drugs seized during a anti-drug operation in Bohol last year | File Photo

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol is still looking for ways to thermally destroy confiscated illegal drugs in the province.

According to PDEA Bohol chief Joseph Theodore Atila, there are currently no incinerators in the province which may be used to burn the seized contraband.

“Kinahanglan man gud na siya og thermal incinerator that is the guidelines sa national headquarters and the DDB [Dangerous Drugs Board] para walay g’yuy mo escape na mga dangerous na mga chemicals,” he said.

Law enforcers in other localities such as Cebu City use incinerators at crematoriums to destroy their drugs.

There are no such facilities in Bohol however.

According to Atila, they are already coordinating with their higher offices to find ways to gain access to an incinerator.

“Everything is being sorted out, everything is being planned out,” he said.

If no machine is made available locally, the PDEA is also considering the shipment of the drugs to a neighboring city which has an incinerator.

Atila admitted that it would be ideal to burn the drugs locally considering that the public also wants to witness the process.

“Mao unta na ang among gusto diri ug mao man pud na siguro ang gusto sa mga katawhan diri na ma-witness g’yud nila. It is undeniable na gusto sa nga katawhan sa Bohol nga makita g’yud nila na wala g’yud ni gibaligya og usab,” he said.

Earlier this week, the PDEA-7 destroyed P153 million worth of confiscated drugs including shabu, marijuana and other narcotics in Cebu City.

The PDEA used the crematorium facility of the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes to burn the drugs. (A. Doydora)

