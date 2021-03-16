Miss Universe PH Rabiya Mateo, runners-up in Bohol today

Topic |  
March 16, 2021
March 16, 2021

Miss Universe PH Rabiya Mateo, runners-up in Bohol today

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and the pageant’s runners-up are slated to arrive in Bohol today as part of continued efforts to promote the province’s reopening to tourists.

Mateo, Maria Ysabella Ysmael (1st Runner-Up), Kimberly Hakenson (4th Runner-Up) and Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx (3rd Runner-Up) will be visiting the island’s top tourist destinations.

They will be accompanied by Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee.

Amelinckx will be fulfilling her duties as the MUP’s “Ambassador for Tourism” as she

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The other beauty queens will also make use of their quick visit to promote their respective advocacies, namely: Education and Mental Health for Mateo of Iloilo; Arts and Culture for Ysmael of Paranaque and Gender Equity for Hakenson of Cavite.

The visit was organized by the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board, the Provincial Government of Bohol under Governor Arthur Yap, MUP, and Empire Productions.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Miss Universe PH Rabiya Matteo, other winners in Bohol today

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and the pageant’s runners-up are slated to arrive in Bohol today as part of…

P4.6 million shabu seized in Bohol in 5 days

Police seized shabu worth P4.6 million in a series of drug-related arrests in Bohol in a span of five days…

93% of Gallares staff willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 93 percent or 1,002 of 1,078 staff members of the province’s lone level three COVID-19 designated referral hospital expressed…

SP appeals to DFA to open office in Bohol

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) appealed to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Marina ( Maritime Industry Authority) to expand…

Bohol ports of entry on alert as Visayas records 1st African swine fever case

The provincial government and various agencies have placed personnel in different ports of entry on heightened alert after the first…

Police captain to face raps in fatal road mishap in Maribojoc

The recently replaced police chief of Antequera has been slapped with multiple charges after he accidentally rammed a motorcycle with…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply