Miss Universe PH Rabiya Matteo, other winners in Bohol today











Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and the pageant’s runners-up are slated to arrive in Bohol today as part of continued efforts to promote the province’s reopening to tourists.

Mateo, Maria Ysabella Ysmael (1st Runner-Up), Kimberly Hakenson (4th Runner-Up) and Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx (3rd Runner-Up) will be visiting the island’s top tourist destinations.

They will be accompanied by Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee.

Amelinckx will be fulfilling her duties as the MUP’s “Ambassador for Tourism” as she

The other beauty queens will also make use of their quick visit to promote their respective advocacies, namely: Education and Mental Health for Mateo of Iloilo; Arts and Culture for Ysmael of Paranaque and Gender Equity for Hakenson of Cavite.

The visit was organized by the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board, the Provincial Government of Bohol under Governor Arthur Yap, MUP, and Empire Productions.