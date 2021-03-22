Allegations ‘politically motivated,’ says Yap











Battered by accusations from critics and political foes of irregularities in the procurement of goods and services, Governor Arthur Yap vouched for the integrity of the Bids and Awards Committee even as he blamed former Tagbilaran City Mayor Dan Neri Lim for orchestrating a smear campaign against him under the guise of protecting the interest of the government.

“Dili man ta makurat nga si Atty. Dan Lim maoy nanguna sa pagsumbong tungod kay sukad pa sa una usa man siya sa mga kritico ug parte sa opposition ug ka atbang nga grupo sa politika (I am not surprise that Lim is giving support to destroy me by filing cases against me.)

I was informed that a request for investigation was filed before the Office of the Omdusman over procurement activities.

I express confidence that the BAC will successfully defend themselves against these baseless accusations despite our efforts to protect our province from the pandemic.

Yap said that the assailed supplier submitted the lowest competitive bid even as they mislead the people into believing that we bought an ambulance for P20M when in fact it was 6 ambulances that was purchased for that amount.

These people aims only to stain our reputations in their bid to attain political mileage in the media for the coming elections.

Yap assured the Boholanos that they will stand strong to defend the substantial gains achieved by his young administration.

Yap vowed to remain steadfast to his oath to promote the best interest of the Boholanos as governor and will not allow the obstacles thrown by his detractors to derail the achievements that is the hallmark of his administration.