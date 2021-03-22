‘Baba’ named ‘DYRD Loyalista’ for aid to patient rejected by hospitals











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The city mayor of Tagbilaran was the first to get the “DYRD Loyalista” roll during the top-rated “Tabilaran-By-Nite” radio program last night.

The citation was given after the city chief executive voluntarily called the radio program last Friday to come to the rescue of a helpless city resident who was denied admission at the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital, which is a Covid designated government hospital.

The 28-year old Ubujan resident arrived at station DYRD past 9 o’clock Friday evening to seek help on where he can be admitted while his jaw was profusely bleeding.

“Tagbilaran-By-Nite” anchormen Allen Doydora and Leinard Simbit took the cudgels to help the bleeding patient. But, efforts proved futile as private hospitals likewise refused the patient admission due to lack of cash as he will have to undergo an emergency procedure to stop the bleeding.

Touched by the helplessness of the poor city resident, Mayor Yap who was listening to TBN radio program called the radio station to offer assistance. Minutes later, the ambulance of the city government arrived at station DYRD to pick up the patient. Through the mayor’s assistance, the patient was attended to at the Emergency Room of the Ramiro Hospital, this city.

As a gesture of appreciation, DYRD phoned back the mayor last night to inform him that he became the first recipient of the “DYRD Loyalista” roll.

Mayor Yap, who thanked DYRD for its consistent thrust of public service, said he has been an avid listener of “Tagbilaran-By-Nite” since he was in high school. In fact, he recalled sending his few pesos as donation to those who come to DYRD to seek financial assistance for them to buy their medicines.

Avid radio listeners who can render big or small assistance or any good gesture to help the community will get into the “DYRD Loyalista” roll.