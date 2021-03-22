Evasco meeting with local officials awaited











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco arrived in Bohol Thursday for a short break with his family while political observers are keenly awaiting for any meeting with local officials here.

Evasco who was recently designated to head a special government streamlining agency is awaited to meet with some local officials amidst query on whether he will be back in the local political arena next year.

The camp of last termer Rep. Aris Aumentado is slated to have a meeting with Evasco in what political observers expect to be an exploratory one to find out whether the latter will still be interested to run again for governor of Bohol.

It may be recalled that Evasco lost by a slim margin of 2,161 votes to first termer Gov. Art Yap.

Yap pooled 326,895 votes against Evasco’s 324,734 votes during the 2019 local election which was marred with massive vote buying.

Meanwhile, Aumentado is holding back any official pronouncement as to the rumored gubernatorial bid.

Aumentado who holds a huge bailiwick in the second congressional district will be supported by first termer Rep. Alexi Tutor of the third district.

It has been reported that Vanessa “Vanvan” Aumentado will run for congresswoman in the second district.

As the political pot starts to sizzle, former Inabanga Mayor Jaja Jumamoy is slated to run against Ms. Aumentado while last term Valencia Mayor Kat Lim will gun for a congressional seat against Rep. Tutor.

Last week, perennial candidate, former Carmen Mayor Che Toribio arrived and announced that she is open for the next election. She was a guest of Mayor Lim during the Women’s Month celebration in Valencia town.

Reports bared that Toribio will run again for mayor of Carmen even as she has not confirmed nor denied this report.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Evasco at the Panglao Bohol International Airport caught the attention of authorities as he was allowed to board the plane while his negative PCR Test result came two hours delayed. He arrived with his family members.

