Bohol COVID-19 death toll hits 25 with 2 new fatalities

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Bohol’s COVID19 death toll rose to 25 as two persons died due to complications caused by the disease last week.

The two new deaths reflected in the Provincial Health Office’s (PHO) COVID-19 data released on Monday afternoon.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, a 40-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 died at the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay on Sunday.

He died of septic shock secondary to rheumatic heart disease, Lopez said.

On Friday last week, Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo announced that a resident of the town, a 41-year-old Badjao man who also tested positive for COVID-19, died at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Sumaylo noted that the person had comorbidities including kidney failure and hypertension.

Contact-tracing operations were immediately launched after the person was confirmed to be infected with the virus.

“Gitoohan na local transmisyon ang nakatakod sa maong napositive sa Covid tungod sa anaa lang kini siya sa iyang balay matod pa sa BHW (barangay health worker),” said Sumaylo.

Based on the same PHO data, there were 217 active COVID-19 cases that were detected in Bohol.

Some 142 of the COVID-stricken residents had no recent travel history while the remaining 75 individuals were identified as newly arrived persons. (A. Doydora)

