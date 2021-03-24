Man who claimed to be NPA nabbed for extortion, robbery in Carmen











A 20-year-old man who posed as a New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was arrested by police for robbery extortion in Carmen town.

Municipal police arrested Ryan Jay Palingcod, 20, of Barangay Buenavista, Carmen during an entrapment operation in the same village on March 9 after he demanded P10,000 from his neighbor, said Staff Sgt. Alberto Cabahug, investigator of the Carmen Police Station.

Palingcod allegedly left a note in the tricycle owned by the victim, Narciso Omamalin, a variety store owner and broiler grower.

“Padung ni maghatod sa iyang asawa magkuha og module diri sa Carmen proper dayon pagsakay niya sa iyang tricycle, dihay suwat na iyang nakit-an. Didto nakabutang na nangayo og kwarta kantidad P10,000…Nagpaila ni siya na si Ka Rudy, na membro siya sa New People’s Army” said Cabahug.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omamalin then alerted Barangay Captain Irineo Oro who in turn reported the incident to the Carmen Police Station.

According to Cabahug, Palingcod told Omamalin to leave the cash at an abandoned house near his residence in Barangay Buenavista prompting operatives to set an entrapment operation at the area.

“Paghuman og bilin sa kwarta, kaning mga kauban namo na police didto ra sa may kasagingan nanggihupo para makita kinsa ang mo claim sa maong kwarta. Pag taud-taud ni abot ni si Ryan Jay,” said Cabahug.

Palingcod was immediately collared as he took the cash and detained at the Carmen Police Station lock-up facility.

Operatives seized the entrapment money and allegedly found in Palingcod’s possession a packet of shabu.

Following his arrest, Palingcod allegedly admitted that he wrote the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigation also indicated that Palingcod is not a real member of the rebel group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dili ni siya member. Para lang maka-kwarta kuno siya kay wa man gud siyay trabaho,” said Cabahug.

Palingcod has been charged with robbery extortion and possession of illegal drugs. (R. Tutas)