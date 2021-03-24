Man who claimed to be NPA nabbed for extortion, robbery in Carmen

Topic |  
47 mins ago
47 mins ago

Man who claimed to be NPA nabbed for extortion, robbery in Carmen

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 20-year-old man who posed as a New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was arrested by police for robbery extortion in Carmen town.

Municipal police arrested Ryan Jay Palingcod, 20, of Barangay Buenavista, Carmen during an entrapment operation in the same village on March 9 after he demanded P10,000 from his neighbor, said Staff Sgt. Alberto Cabahug, investigator of the Carmen Police Station.

Palingcod allegedly left a note in the tricycle owned by the victim, Narciso Omamalin, a variety store owner and broiler grower.

“Padung ni maghatod sa iyang asawa magkuha og module diri sa Carmen proper dayon pagsakay niya sa iyang tricycle, dihay suwat na iyang nakit-an. Didto nakabutang na nangayo og kwarta kantidad P10,000…Nagpaila ni siya na si Ka Rudy, na membro siya sa New People’s Army” said Cabahug.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Omamalin then alerted Barangay Captain Irineo Oro who in turn reported the incident to the Carmen Police Station.

According to Cabahug, Palingcod told Omamalin to leave the cash at an abandoned house near his residence in Barangay Buenavista prompting operatives to set an entrapment operation at the area.

“Paghuman og bilin sa kwarta, kaning mga kauban namo na police didto ra sa may kasagingan nanggihupo para makita kinsa ang mo claim sa maong kwarta. Pag taud-taud ni abot ni si Ryan Jay,” said Cabahug.

Palingcod was immediately collared as he took the cash and detained at the Carmen Police Station lock-up facility.

Operatives seized the entrapment money and allegedly found in Palingcod’s possession a packet of shabu.

Following his arrest, Palingcod allegedly admitted that he wrote the letter.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Further investigation also indicated that Palingcod is not a real member of the rebel group.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Dili ni siya member. Para lang maka-kwarta kuno siya kay wa man gud siyay trabaho,” said Cabahug.

Palingcod has been charged with robbery extortion and possession of illegal drugs. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Complaint vs. Yap an ‘appetizer,’ more exposes to come, says Lim

The graft and corruption complaint filed against Governor Arthur Yap and several provincial government officials for alleged anomalous transactions may…

Sevilla’s No. 2 most wanted nabbed for raping girl, 14, tests positive for COVID-19

Sevilla’s second most wanted person who is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl has tested positive for COVID-19 just several…

Jagna mayor files raps vs. vice mayor before Ombudsman

Jagna Mayor Joseph A. Ranola has filed a formal complaint before the office of the Ombudsman thru the Office of…

P3.4 million shabu seized from drug ‘bodegero’ in Cortes

A composite team of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) seized shabu worth…

PDEA Bohol eyes local incineration of seized drugs

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol is still looking for ways to thermally destroy confiscated illegal drugs in…

Cops seize P340k ‘shabu’ from 25-year-old HVI in Tagbilaran

A 25-year-old man tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested by intelligence officers of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply