13,000 Bohol frontliners vaccinated against COVID-19











A frontliner in Dimiao receives the COVID-19 vaccine as doses from AstraZeneca and Sinovac have been delivered to various localities in Bohol. | Photo: via Zaldy Tago

Almost 13,000 frontliners across various localities in Bohol have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, less than three weeks after the mass inoculation in the province started on March 6.

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, among those who received their first of two doses of the jabs from Sinovac and Astrazeneca were health workers in both public and private hospitals, Rural Health Units and Barangay health centers.

The vaccination drive for the medical frontliners who are being prioritized by the national government in its vaccination campaign will continue until Friday.

Lopez said inoculation of the next priority sector will start “soon.”

It has been noted that senior citizens and those with comorbidities are next in line to receive the vaccine after healthcare workers.

“Ato lang ipahibaw na ang umaabot na mga sector na mo sunod sa pagdawat sa bakuna kay na siguro ako na mag abot-abot na sab ang vaccine sa atong buhatan ug gilayon na once ready ang master list sa matag lungsod, aduna na puy pagpamakuna sa ubang mga igsuon nato dinhi sa Bohol,” said Lopez.

Lopez, who is also the assistant provincial health officer, urged the public to avail of the free vaccination which will help protect against infection and severe symptoms of the disease.

“Vaccination is another strong layer of defense against COVID,” said Lopez.

On Saturday last week, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Anthony Damalerio said that 30,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Bohol.

These were shipped from Cebu City to Tubigon through the Department of Health.