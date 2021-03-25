Tagbilaran diocese to observe Holy Week but with altered activities











The Diocese of Tagbilaran will push through with its observance of the Holy Week but with several changes to its traditional activities amid restrictions imposed due to the persisting pandemic.

According to Diocese of Tagbilaran chancellor Algerio Paña, the St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Tagbilaran City will still be open but it will only accommodate a limited number of people.

Only three people will be allowed to sit on each of the cathedral’s pews, which can normally accommodate nine persons each.

“Gi-implement ang one-entrance, one-exit policy aron dunay pud tay crowd control sa mosulod sa maong simbahan,” he said.

To avoid congestion, the diocese also called on the public to join online Masses instead of going to church.

However, the Catholic Church has still not allowed the conduct of online confessions.

“Mao nay usa ka butang na gi-bawal g’yud sa Vatican kanang online na pagpangompisal or e-text, wa g’yud na itugot sa pagkakaron kay violation mana,” said Paña.

According to Paña, they will hold a motorcade instead of the usual procession.

“Ang procession pinaagi na sa mga pickup vehicles unya ang mga tawo imbis na mo kuyog sila, anha na sila sa ilang tagsa-tagsa na ka balayan, mga nataran ug ingon man sa mga kilid sa kadalanan duol sa ilang panimalay aron malikayan ang mga panagtapok,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Visita Iglesia, a widely popular tradition observed by the Catholic faithful in which persons visit multiple churches to pray, is prohibited.

Since the pandemic broke out, the diocese has also barred the public from touching statues and images at churches.

One of the main highlights of the Good Friday commemoration is the kissing of the cross.

Meanwhile, all the other traditional activities on the day will be observed.

“Abli gihapon ang atong simbahan apan padayon gihapon ang mga kalihukan og mga seremonyas anang adlawa, naay pasyon sa crus, naay pagpamalandong sa siete palabras, pero ang pagpanghawok sa cruz atong gidili,” he said.

This is the second Holy Week in which the predominantly Catholic province will be commemorating Jesus’ death amid movement and mass gathering restrictions implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (A. Doydora)