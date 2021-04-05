Three-way fight for Tagbilaran mayor emerging

A three-way mayoral battle looms in Tagbilaran City for the 2021 elections.

According to last-term Councilor Vicente Polinar, he is considering running for mayor of the city after his supporters called for him to seek higher office.

“Gipadagan ko nila og city mayor, mao nay hunghong kanako sa bagang duot na yanong katawhan pero di lang sila magpaila karon kay mahadlok sila,” said Polinar on Friday last week.

If Polinar pushes through with his bid, he is projected to go up against Vice Mayor Toto Veloso and Jane Yap, the wife of last-term Mayor Baba Yap, who are both reportedly eyeing the mayoral seat.

Polinar however said that he will still consult his family before making his final decision.

“Ako pa ning huna-hunaon og maayo, mo konsulta pa ko sa akong asawa, sa akong mga anak,” he added.

Both Veloso and Jane have also yet to publicly announce their mayor bids, but the latter has been increasingly seen in public events of the city government.

Veloso has been vice mayor for eight years with majority of the period spent as Baba’s ally, particularly when their unification was sealed in 2016.

The camps of Veloso and the Yaps earlier started discussions on their plans for the 2022 elections in a bid to maintain their alliance, as confirmed by Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, whose Padayon Bol-anon group was the umbrella coalition of both Baba and Veloso during the last elections.

With the filing of certificates of candidacy still more than five months away, Relampagos is optimistic that both camps will be able to reconcile their political plans for 2022.

In a recent interview with the media however, Veloso said that no agreement has been reached yet between his camp and the Yaps.

Veloso said he is still focusing on his work as vice mayor, particularly in the city’s pandemic response. (A. Doydora)

