COVID-hit woman, 71, who was asymptomatic found dead inside Tagbilaran home











A 71-year-old woman who was infected with COVID-19 but was asymptomatic was found dead on Sunday night while quarantining inside her house in Tagbilaran City, Mayor Baba Yap said Tuesday.

According to Yap, the woman who was alone at the time in her residence in Barangay Bool is the second COVID-19 fatality in the city.

“Gi-monitor ni siya sa mga BHERTs (Barangay Health Emergency Response Team) na natingala nalang kay sa balay wala naman siya mo tubag sa mga text, hing refuse pud to siya na ibalhin sa atoang isolation center,” said Yap.

There were two other persons supposedly living with the woman but both were also infected with COVID-19 and were admitted at a hospital.

The woman was retested following her death and was found out to be positive still for COVID-19.

She was buried within 24 hours following her death.

According to Yap, the woman was likely suffering from other ailments as there were several medicine bottles found near her lifeless body.

“Based sa pagsud nato, makita nato na nagkatag ang iyang medisina so naa ni siyay gipangita na tambal, so basin og na cardiac arrest ni siya, pero positive g’yud ni siya sa COVID-19,” he said.

The mayor reminded the public to continue following health safety measures including the wearing of facemasks and observing social distancing.

“Pinaka importante pud ta sa atong Labaw na Makagagahom na di ta matakdan aning COVID-19 kay lisod g’yud kaayo. Kahibaw ko na ang uban taw na ang uban dili na sila mo-care kay asymptomatic ra kuno sila pero dili g’yud lalim ang ma-igo og COVID-19 based sa storya sa atong mga amigo labina sa mga symptomatic,” Yap added.

Based on information released by the Provincial Health Office, Bohol has recorded 29 COVID-19 deaths and 1,402 recoveries as of Wednesday morning.

There were 150 active cases, the same data said. (A. Doydora)