Man found dead in Baclayon waters











A fisherman was found dead in waters off Baclayon on Tuesday afternoon, several hours after he went missing while gathering shellfish at a seaside village in the town.

The lifeless body of Bernabe Gonzales, 54, operator of the Asuncion Fishing Boat and a resident of Dauis town, was disovered by his son, Bob, near a mangrove forest in Barangay Sta. Cruz, said Corporal Protacio Man-on of the Baclayon Police Station.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Gonzales arrived at the docking wharf in Baclayon at 9 a.m. from a fishing trip and told his companions that he was going to gather sea urchin near the area.

“Pagka alas dose, nakurat nalang iyang mga kauban kay wala miuli ang biktima kay usually mo balik nana sa ilang banka mga alas onse kay adto mana sila maniudto,” said Man-on.

ADVERTISEMENT

They called the victim’s family to check if he went home but they were told that he was not at his residence.

Gonzales’ companions and family started to look for him in the area in the afternoon until his remains were found at 3 p.m.

According to Man-on, there were no indications of foul play behind Gonzales’ death.

Man-on noted that Gonzales, who was noted to be hypertensive, may have suffered from a heart attack which led to his drowning.

“Basin sa pag sawm sawm niya na-trigger to iyang high blood,” he added. (A. Doydora)